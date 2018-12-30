National Championship 2019: Odds, Critical Matchups in Alabama vs. Clemson

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Alabama and Clemson both have strong defenses. Each school's high-powered offense is led by a young quarterback. And this season, both are back in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are going head-to-head for the fourth straight year in the CFP, and this is the third time they will face off for the national title.

After both schools had strong showings in the semifinals, this matchup is poised to be another thrilling game between the top teams in the nation.

Below are updated odds and information for the CFP National Championship, as well as a look at some key matchups heading into the contest.

CFP National Championship Info

Date: Monday, Jan. 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Alabama -6.5

3 Critical Matchups

Trevor Lawrence vs. Alabama Defense

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

It's tough for any quarterback to face Alabama's vaunted defense most seasons. And this will be the most challenging matchup that Clemson's freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has faced during his rookie year.

The Crimson Tide are allowing only 14.8 points and 295.4 total yards per game, and their defense is filled with future NFL players. That includes defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and safety Deionte Thompson, both of whom are projected by many to be selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Lawrence has had a strong freshman campaign, passing for 2,606 yards, 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions. In Saturday's Cotton Bowl victory over Notre Dame, he compiled 327 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy, had success against Alabama's defense in the Orange Bowl, passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 109 yards and a score. However, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 28-point lead early, and most of Murray's success came with the Sooners playing from behind.

If Clemson is going to beat Alabama, it will likely need some strong play from Lawrence early to avoid falling in a big hole a la Oklahoma.

Alabama Offensive Line vs. Clemson Defensive Line

Clemson's defensive line has been one of its strongest areas this season, as all four of its starters were All-ACC selections. However, in the Cotton Bowl, the Tigers played without defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was suspended for a failed drug test.

It's unknown whether the Tigers will decide to appeal and if Lawrence will play in the CFP National Championship. But even without Lawrence, Clemson has fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant powering a strong front.

On the other side, Alabama has a strong offensive line, anchored by tackle Jonah Williams, another who is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Both lines have had success this season, so it will be interesting to see which side fares better when they go head-to-head.

Perhaps Dexter Lawrence could be the deciding factor if he is allowed to play for the Tigers.

Alabama RBs vs. Clemson Defense

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Led by that strong defensive front, Clemson has had success shutting down opposing offenses this season. The Tigers are averaging 13.7 points and 276.7 yards allowed per game.

They have also performed exceptionally well against the run, allowing only 92.9 rushing yards per game.

Alabama has utilized a balanced rushing attack, led by Damien Harris (771 yards, seven touchdowns), Najee Harris (679 yards, four touchdowns) and Josh Jacobs (495 yards, 11 touchdowns). In the Orange Bowl, Jacobs had a team-high 98 rushing yards, while Damien Harris scored a pair of touchdowns.

Clemson may have a strong run defense, but it will be interesting to see how it fares against a trio of solid running backs. Alabama could continue to mix it up and spread around carries, which may give the Tigers more of a challenge than other teams they have faced.

The Crimson Tide have playmakers at other positions, but it could be huge if they get the running game going against the Tigers.