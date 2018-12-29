Steph Curry Keeps Promise, Sends Riley Morrison Under Armour Shoes for Christmas

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry pauses on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fulfilled his promise, gifting a pair of his signature Under Armour sneakers to a nine-year-old who wrote to him about the absence of girls' sizes for Under Armour shoes.

Curry sent the sneakers to Riley Morrison for her to open on Christmas Day.

Morrison's father shared a picture in November of a handwritten note she addressed to Curry. She said she had visited Under Armour's website and was unable to find Curry 5s available in the girls' section.

Curry followed up on Twitter to say he had spoken with people at Under Armour and that the company was going to remedy the problem.

Curry also invited Morrison to come to Oakland on March 8 for International Women's Day. The Warriors will be hosting the Denver Nuggets that night.

