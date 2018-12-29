Patriots' Julian Edelman Fined $63,504 for Unnecessary Roughness vs. Bills

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL fined New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman $63,504 for three separate instances of unnecessary roughness in his team's 24-12 Week 16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reported.

Reiss noted the fine represents about 40 percent of Edelman's Week 16 earnings. He earned $117,647 from his game check and $31,250 worth of roster bonuses.

According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, players can appeal fines that "are more than a quarter of their weekly pay for a first offense, or more than half of their pay for a second offense." As a result, Edelman may potentially see his fine reduced slightly since it totals more than half of his base pay.

Edelman was flagged for unnecessary roughness once against the Bills. With 5:39 left in the first quarter, he blocked Bills safety Siran Neal after having called for a fair catch. Reiss reported Edelman was guilty of two crackback blocks to warrant the retroactive punishments.

The Patriots clinched a 10th straight AFC East title in Week 16. They can secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win Sunday over the New York Jets.

Related

    Are We Approaching the End for Rob Gronkowski?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Are We Approaching the End for Rob Gronkowski?

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Outlook of Possible NFC Coaching Changes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Outlook of Possible NFC Coaching Changes

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    A Look at Possible Coaching Changes in the AFC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A Look at Possible Coaching Changes in the AFC

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Report: Todd Bowles to Be Fired by Jets

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Todd Bowles to Be Fired by Jets

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report