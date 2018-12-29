Major Applewhite Reportedly to Be Fired by Houston After 2 Seasons

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Houston Cougars intend to fire head coach Major Applewhite, SB Nation's Steven Godfrey reported Saturday.

Houston is coming off a 70-14 blowout loss to the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Cougars allowed 592 yards, and Army's 54-point margin of victory tied an FBS bowl record.

Houston is 15-11 in two-plus seasons under Applewhite. He was credited with the team's Las Vegas Bowl loss in 2016 after replacing the outgoing Tom Herman.

