Major Applewhite Reportedly to Be Fired by Houston After 2 Seasons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, MD - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Major Applewhite of the Houston Cougars looks on during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marines Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The Houston Cougars intend to fire head coach Major Applewhite, SB Nation's Steven Godfrey reported Saturday.

Houston is coming off a 70-14 blowout loss to the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Cougars allowed 592 yards, and Army's 54-point margin of victory tied an FBS bowl record.

Houston is 15-11 in two-plus seasons under Applewhite. He was credited with the team's Las Vegas Bowl loss in 2016 after replacing the outgoing Tom Herman.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

