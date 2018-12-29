Chyna's Mom Requests WWE Induct Daughter into Hall of Fame: 'You Owe Her That'

Tina Fineberg/Associated Press

The mother of late WWE Superstar Chyna called for WWE to induct her into the Hall of Fame on Friday.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Jan LaQue wrote the following on Facebook:

"As many of you know, yesterday would have been Joanie's (Chyna's) birthday. I truly appreciate all of the messages and rememberances of her that were posted by so many of you. As you can imagine, it's always a very sad day for me. But it helps a lot to know how many people remember her and loved her. It's one of the worst things in the world to lose a child. We HAVE to get her into the WWE hall of fame. She richly deserves to be there.

"WWE – LISTEN UP and do what's right for Chyna!! You owe her that for what she did for you and women's wrestling. She earned her place there. And it's long overdue."

Chyna died in 2016 at the age of 46 as a result of a drug and alcohol overdose.

She is widely considered one of the trailblazers in women's wrestling, as she broke down barriers during WWE's Attitude Era.

Chyna was a key member of D-Generation X and went on to face many of the top female and male Superstars in the company.

In addition to holding the WWE Women's Championship once, she was also a two-time intercontinental champion, making her the first and only woman to hold the prestigious title.

Chyna's former boyfriend, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, also tweeted Thursday regarding his hope that WWE will one day honor The Ninth Wonder of the World in the Hall of Fame:

Many factors have likely kept Chyna out of the WWE Hall of Fame to this point, including her past relationship with executive Triple H.

Chyna left WWE in 2001 after Triple H ended their relationship to begin dating his now-wife Stephanie McMahon.

Also, Chyna went on to act in pornographic films following her wrestling career.

Although the WWE Hall of Fame doesn't always have to do with accomplishments in the business, there is no denying that Chyna deserves to be honored based on what she was able to do for women in a previously male-dominated sport.

