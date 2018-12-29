Dwyane Wade Didn't Want Trade from Cavs, Wanted to Stay for NBA Finals Run

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

Friends and teammates Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (9) walk the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. James and Wade were also teammates on the Miami Heat. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

Former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Dwyane Wade said he didn't request a trade back to the Miami Heat in February.

On Saturday, Joe Vardon of The Athletic provided Wade's explanation of his decision to join the Cavs as a free agent in September 2017, which was based on the opportunity to make another trip to the NBA Finals:

"That's why I signed there in the first place. If I had known [the trade] was gonna happen, I wouldn't have signed there. It's gonna be an item on my resume that's hard to understand, but it happened. I know I filled my role while I was there, as a veteran and a leader. At least I can say I made some really cool relationships with the people who were there."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Wade Knew LeBron's 'Ultimate Goal' Was to Sign with LAL

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Wade Knew LeBron's 'Ultimate Goal' Was to Sign with LAL

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Hottest Kicks from Friday's Slate 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hottest Kicks from Friday's Slate 🔥

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Rose's Sprains Ankle vs. Hawks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rose's Sprains Ankle vs. Hawks

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Confused by Heat Zone in 118-94 Loss

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavs Confused by Heat Zone in 118-94 Loss

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com