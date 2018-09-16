Dwyane Wade Announces Return to Miami Heat with '1 Last Dance' Video

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade will be back for his 16th NBA season.

The 36-year-old announced his return to the Miami Heat in a video entitled "One Last Dance..."

Only once in his career has he not put on a Heat uniform during a season. Wade, of course, had a South Beach homecoming last season after his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers did not go as planned. For the first time in his career, he accepted a bench role and wound up averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game between the two teams.

He showed he has something left in the tank by averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds during the playoffs.

The guard revealed during the postseason that retirement was an option this offseason, but he decided he was not ready to call it quits just yet.

Once Wade chose to continue playing, there was no question where he was going to be. After bouncing around from Chicago to Cleveland for a year or so, he told NBA TV's Grant Hill in February he would play out his career in South Beach:

Wade now has an opportunity to put the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career. The 12-time All-Star already has three championships, an NBA Finals MVP and a scoring crown, to name a few. Not to mention the fact that he owns just about every Heat record a guard could reasonably obtain.

Retiring after last season would have felt strange, given he started the year wearing a Cavs uniform. Now, he will have (at least) one more full season of playing in Wade County.