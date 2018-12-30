Liberty Bowl 2018: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

At the end of the regular season, Missouri got hot and won all four of its November games. The Tigers will look to continue that momentum and end the year with a bowl victory when they play Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Monday.

After a stretch of four losses in five games, Missouri (8-4) bounced back with victories over Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Arkansas to end the regular season. Before that, the Tigers also had a slim 15-14 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 27.

The Cowboys (6-6) scuffled after opening the season with four wins in five games. They ended the regular season with three losses in four games, including a season-ending 31-24 loss to TCU on Nov. 24.

Missouri leads the all-time series against Oklahoma State, 29-23. The Tigers also won the last meeting between the two schools in 2014. The Cowboys last notched a win over the Tigers in 2011.

Liberty Bowl Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 31

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Missouri -9; Over/Under: 73

Preview

This will be the last chance for Missouri quarterback Drew Lock to impress NFL scouts with game action before the draft in April. While many top draft prospects are opting to skip their teams' bowl games, Lock is expected to suit up one last time for the Tigers.

Lock has had an impressive senior season, passing for 3,125 yards and 25 touchdowns thus far.

Although the Missouri quarterback should be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, his focus remains on leading the Tigers to their first season with at least nine wins since 2014.

"It would leave a real sour feeling in your mouth if your last game as a Tiger was a loss, so all of our focus and all of our drive is going to winning this game, not just for me," Lock said earlier this week, according to the Columbia Missourian. "I think the most sour part about it is the guys that you love and have played with the last four years, their last game would be a loss. I could handle it myself and let it eat at me for a while, but the worst part would be letting them down."

Playing in the offensive-friendly Big 12, Oklahoma State doesn't have the best defensive numbers entering this matchup. The Cowboys are averaging 32.4 points and 437.1 yards allowed per game.

However, Oklahoma State has also put up a lot of offense, averaging 38.4 points and 500 yards per game.

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Entering Sunday, SEC teams had fared better than Big 12 squads so far this bowl season. The SEC had a 3-2 record, while the Big 12 was 2-3.

The Cowboys are hoping to add to their conference's wins total with a victory.

"It’d be a good win for us," Oklahoma State safety Malcolm Rodriguez said, according to the Columbia Missourian. "It’d be good for the Big 12 to beat an SEC team. It’d be very fun."

Prediction

Missouri 38, Oklahoma State 27

It may be a close game early, but the experienced Lock will lead the Tigers to one final victory to end his collegiate career.

Expect to see a strong showing from Lock and the rest of Mizzou's offense, while the defense will come up with at least one key stop in the second half to help the Tigers pull away from the Cowboys late.