Redbox Bowl 2018: MSU vs. Oregon TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Michigan State and Oregon will each look to end its season with a bowl victory when the two schools face off in the Redbox Bowl on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.

This bowl has undergone several name changes, as it was most recently called the Foster Farms Bowl from 2014-17. Redbox announced that it had become the new sponsor for the game in September.

The Ducks and Spartans will be playing for the seventh time, and the series is currently tied at 3-3. When the schools last met in 2015, Michigan State won, 31-28.

The Spartans enter the matchup at 7-5. They have lost two of their last three games, but ended the regular season with a 14-10 win over Rutgers on Nov. 24.

The Ducks are 8-4 after they ended the regular season with back-to-back wins over Arizona State and Oregon State.

Redbox Bowl Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 31

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Odds (via OddsShark): Oregon -2.5; Over/Under: 48

Preview

Oregon received good news earlier this week when junior quarterback Justin Herbert announced that he would be returning to school for his senior season. Herbert has passed for 2,985 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, and he was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2019 NFL Draft before he announced his decision to return to the Ducks.

Left guard Shane Lemieux also announced that he would be returning to Oregon in 2019, meaning the Ducks' entire starting offensive line will be back next season as well.

"[I] couldn’t really turn down the opportunity that we have going forward, especially with this bowl game, that’s what I want the focus to be on,” Lemieux said this week, according to The Oregonian. "Especially Justin coming back and a lot of the other guys, really will set the tone with this bowl game into next year."

With all of the optimism for next year, Oregon will look to end this season on a positive note to perhaps carry momentum into 2019. The Ducks are looking to end a three-game losing streak in bowl games.

On the other side, Michigan State plans to start redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who battled a right shoulder injury throughout the regular season.

Lewerke sustained the injury during a win over Penn State on Oct. 13, but he continued to play through it. However, he hasn't started since the Spartans played Ohio State on Nov. 10, and he attempted only one pass in their final two games of the regular season.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced on Friday that Lewerke would start against Oregon.

"We wanted to let things take its course through bowl preparation and everything," Dantonio said, according to The Detroit News. "He’s taken all the reps pretty much throughout the bowl practices, and we’re into No. 10 or 11, whatever it is. So we feel good about that."



Prediction

Oregon 34, Michigan State 24

The Ducks will have the advantage at quarterback, and Herbert will power them to an early lead that will be too much for the Spartans to overcome.

Oregon will keep a sizable lead throughout the second half as it locks up its first bowl victory since a Rose Bowl win on Jan. 1, 2015.

