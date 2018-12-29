John Wall Reportedly to Undergo Surgery on Heel Injury; Would Miss 6-8 Months

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall is reportedly planning to undergo surgery on his left heel, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Saturday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported Wall was contemplating undergoing the procedure.

According to Charania, Wall would be out for six to eight months.

Charania added Wall "tried to battle through the pain in his injured heel" to help get the Wizards' season back on track. Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported "Wall has been dealing with this issue for years" and that the pain became "intolerable" this season.

The point guard missed time in December because of soreness in his heel. After a knee injury cost him half of the 2017-18 season, there is always some concern any time he is unable to play.

This season has been a chaotic one filled with inconsistent play by Wizards players and the team. Wall's numbers haven't suffered much, as he's averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game. However, he has seemingly disappeared at times, and it has caused Washington to tumble down the standings.

At his peak, Wall is one of the best in the NBA at his position, earning All-Star selections in five straight seasons.

The 28-year-old was an impact player on both ends of the court in past years, which helped him earn a four-year, $170 million extension that kicks in next year.

But he hasn't played at the same level in 2018-19. With so much invested in him, losing Wall for such a long period of time would be disastrous for Washington.