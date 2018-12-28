Teddy Bridgewater to Start for Drew Brees in Saints' Finale vs. Panthers

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Drew Brees' MVP candidacy might improve with some increases to his stats, but the New Orleans Saints are not taking any chances.

Saints coach Sean Payton announced Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Brees in Sunday's season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans has clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, so Brees will get two weeks of rest.

Bridgewater has not started a game since the 2015 regular season. He suffered a career-threatening knee injury during the 2016 preseason with the Minnesota Vikings and has thrown only three regular-season passes in the last two years.

"He's smart, he's someone that I think picks things up quickly. He's got a live arm. He's doing well," Payton told reporters of Bridgewater. "He's someone that very quickly picked up our system. And you guys don't get to see it, but at practice, whether it's with the scout team, you see the arm strength and you see him make all the throws."

Bridgewater will be a free agent after the season, so this will give teams their best opportunity to see how he has progressed since his injury. He signed with the New York Jets in hopes of competing for a starting job, but the team chose to go with rookie Sam Darnold and traded him to New Orleans.

"I can't predict what's in the future," Bridgewater said. "I have to control what's in front of me right now. And that's an opportunity to play this Sunday or just continuing to be a great teammate. Not looking down the road, just continuing to take it one day at a time."

It's unclear what weapons Bridgewater will have around him against Carolina, which has dropped seven straight games. It seems unlikely the Saints will allow Bridgewater to play a full game with the first-team offense, so this still might not be the best audition.