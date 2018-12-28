Ron Rivera: 'I Feel Pretty Good' About Returning to Panthers as Head Coach

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Even though the Carolina Panthers enter Week 17 mired in a seven-game losing streak, head coach Ron Rivera doesn't appear to be worried about his job status.

Per ESPN.com's David Newton, Rivera addressed the possibility of returning to the Panthers in 2019.

"I feel pretty good about it," he said. "My intention, and everything I've been doing, is working toward the future, and we'll go from there. My conversations with the owner have been all positive."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported prior to Week 16 that Rivera is expected to keep his job with the Panthers because owner David Tepper "believes" they have the right people in place to be successful.

After a strong 6-2 start in 2018, the Panthers have veered far off course and will miss the postseason for the second time in three years. They have the longest active losing streak in the NFL. No other team has lost more than three straight games entering Week 17.

Quarterback Cam Newton was shut down after a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury. Rivera told reporters on Wednesday the Panthers' medical staff have started formulating a plan to ensure the former NFL MVP is ready to play in 2019.

Rivera is finishing up his eighth season in Carolina. The 56-year-old has a 70-56-1 record with four playoff appearances, three division titles and an NFC championship in 2015.