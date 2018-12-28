Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to Miss Giants' Finale vs. Cowboys with Quad Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly miss the team's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with a quad injury, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan on Friday.

The ailment also caused OBJ to miss the Giants' Week 14, 15 and 16 games.

If he does miss the final game, Beckham will finish the 2018 campaign with 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Even with his absences, it was his fourth 1,000-yard season in five years in the NFL.

An ankle injury costs the three-time Pro Bowler all but four games of the 2017 season, although he had looked like his old self when healthy. Even with the Giants offense struggling around him, Beckham continually put up big stats on a weekly basis.

Despite his success, there is some concern that he has only played all 16 regular-season games in one year since entering the league, especially considering he signed a five-year contract extension last summer.

Sterling Shepard will see the bulk of targets down the field if Beckham is unavailable Sunday, while Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer and Corey Coleman could also see extra playing time at receiver.

Also, tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley would figure to be a big part of the passing game for quarterback Eli Manning against the Cowboys.