Northwestern May Have the Most Hyped Coach in College Football

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IDecember 31, 2018

Northwestern Football's strength and conditioning coach Alex Spanos is a former college linebacker and always brings energy to the sidelines. He's always wearing his signature polo, even in the cold Chicago winters. Watch the video above for more about why Spanos could be the most hyped coach in college sports.


