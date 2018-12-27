Draymond Green on Overcoming Recent Woes: 'Going to Start Lighting Their Ass Up'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 28, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 22: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is averaging just 7.1 points on 40.7 percent shooting this season, making only 22.4 percent of his three-point shots. 

However, the three-time NBA champion isn't pushing the panic button as shown by his remarks to reporters following a Thursday shootaround:

"Don't worry about my defender, my defender going to have to pay. So whatever action I'm in, I'm going to start lighting their ass up. And that don't just mean scoring by the way. I ain't really been doing me. I ain't been playmaking like I can, I ain't been scoring when I got the opportunity, I ain't been rebounding like I can, I ain't been defending like I [can] — I just haven't been myself. So I think everybody's kind of looking at the scoring or what not, I don't really look at that."

Green, who also said he needs to be "more aggressive on the offensive end," noted that he doesn't "need to score to completely annihilate a defense."

Ultimately, Green's shooting slump may be much ado about nothing.

First, the 23-12 Warriors are first in the Western Conference despite Green and point guard Stephen Curry missing 25 combined games. Center DeMarcus Cousins is also working his way back from a ruptured Achilles. If the Warriors get their intended starting five healthy and together on the court at the same time, an NBA championship may be a formality even if Green shoots zero percent.

Second, Green is right when he says he doesn't need to score to have a positive offensive impact. He averaged 8.2 assists per game in October, for instance, and that was in addition to his defensive outputs.

Third, Green is a 43.7 percent career shooter, and that includes a rock-bottom 37.8 percent mark from the field in his first two seasons in the league. He isn't the next coming of Ray Allen, but he's shown a much better scoring touch for the majority of his career. Eventually, his shot should come around.

Right now, the Warriors' primary concern is staying in the West's No. 1 spot. They'll try to stay there Thursday in a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

