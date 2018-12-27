Dana White: UFC 232 Moving to Los Angeles from Las Vegas Cost Company $6 Million

John Locher/Associated Press

An abrupt location change for UFC 232 will cost the company $6 million, UFC president Dana White said on Thursday, via MMA Fighting.

The pay-per-view event scheduled for Saturday was moved from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to the Forum in Los Angeles due to licensing issue regarding Jon Jones, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. The decision wasn't announced until December 23, just six days before the competition.

Jones is still set to headline the event with a battle against Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch from UFC 165. However, an "atypical finding of a drug test" kept the Nevada State Athletic Commission from licensing the fight with too little time to evaluate the results.

The California State Athletic Commission instead approved a license to allow the highly anticipated bout to take place.

"Nevada does not have the time to see us and go through a hearing to find out what California already knows," White explained. "There's not enough time for Nevada to do this, so we're moving the event to California where the commission has already dealt with Jon Jones."

However, this change has caused the entire card to move, including the co-main event between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

UFC had to pay to move the full PPV with likely significant travel costs for everyone and everything involved, as well as buying back tickets at T-Mobile Arena. With White's reported losses, he will hope Jones' fight turns out to be worth it.