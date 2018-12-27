Marquise Brown on Orange Bowl vs. Alabama: 'If I'm Breathing, I'm Playing'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown left no doubt about his playing status for Saturday's Orange Bowl matchup with Alabama.

"If I'm breathing, I'm playing," Brown told reporters Thursday.

Brown was carted off the Sooners' Big 12 Championship Game win over Texas with a left foot injury. He's missed multiple practices in the weeks leading up to the playoff opener but was seen running routes and hauling in passes Wednesday.