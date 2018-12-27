Marquise Brown on Orange Bowl vs. Alabama: 'If I'm Breathing, I'm Playing'December 27, 2018
Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown left no doubt about his playing status for Saturday's Orange Bowl matchup with Alabama.
"If I'm breathing, I'm playing," Brown told reporters Thursday.
Brown was carted off the Sooners' Big 12 Championship Game win over Texas with a left foot injury. He's missed multiple practices in the weeks leading up to the playoff opener but was seen running routes and hauling in passes Wednesday.
"It's getting better. I'm doing the best I can with treatment and everything," Brown said. "I'm just trying to get close to 100 percent Saturday. It's still too early to tell how close I would be, but I'm anticipating playing, and will try my best to be out there."
Brown is Oklahoma's leading receiver, having compiled 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He's had a catch of at least 50 yards in seven of his 12 games played.
"He's good," Oklahoma offensive assistant head coach Shane Beamer told reporters. "He practiced one day back in Norman. We kind of took it easy on him knowing that he would be full go once we got to Miami. Each day, he's gotten a little bit better and has been able to do everything we've asked of him. ... He ain't missing this one."
