Kyler Murray: 'I've Always Thought I Could Play in the NFL'

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray may never play another football game after Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he believes he is fully capable of playing in the NFL.

According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, Murray feels he could succeed at football's highest level if he decided to go that route:

"Obviously it wasn't in the air, but I've always felt I could play in the NFL. I'm a confident guy. There's not a lot of short quarterbacks in the league, but I think there's more guys paving the way for the transition of not really caring about how big you are, how tall you are. I've played this game my whole life and I've always felt I could do it."

Murray signed a $4.66 million contract with the Oakland Athletics after they selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

As part of that contract, Murray was allowed to play quarterback at Oklahoma for one season before joining the A's organization in 2019.

