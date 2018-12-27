Damian Lillard on Warriors' Impending Move: 'Real' Fans Can't Get into Games

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Damian Lillard grew to love basketball watching the Golden State Warriors from Oracle Arena with his father in his hometown of Oakland.

With the franchise's impending move to San Francisco, the Bay Area native bemoaned "real" fans being priced out.

"They're upset about it. It's one of those things where success comes and you're going to up and move," Lillard said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "A lot of the real Warriors fans, a lot of times, they can't go to the games. They can't afford it. At that time, we were able to go to the games. Nowadays, a really good ticket is way more expensive to do everything. The people who are real Warriors fans aren't able to get into the games."

The Warriors will begin playing at the $1 billion Chase Center in San Francisco next season. They have played at Oakland's Oracle Arena since 1971.

