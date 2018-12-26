Josh Norman Says Taylor Lewan Acted with 'Maximum Disrespect' During Altercation

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman fired back at Taylor Lewan on Tuesday, calling the Tennessee Titans offensive tackle's actions at the end of Saturday's game the "maximum disrespect."

"For a relevant player, it's kind of crazy—if you are that relevant—why would you come to another man's sideline?" Norman told reporters. "And then after you won a game, you pick fun at the player that is relevant. You go out your way to come to his bench, his sideline to go at him in that kind of way.

"We're not having it. We will not tolerate disrespect. That's zero tolerance for that. That was the ultimate disrespect. You just don't do that."

Lewan sought Norman out at the end of Tennessee's 25-16 win over Washington, telling him to "get the f--k out of my stadium!" Norman responded by throwing his helmet at Lewan, and the pair continued to exchange words after Lewan taunted Norman.

"You come up to someone on the sideline like that, I don't care how big you are, you could be a giant," Norman said. "You step into that domain, it's kill or be killed. That's how I see it. I see nothing more than that. Guy had a whole foot and 135 pounds on me, but what does that matter? You tell someone get off your field, get the f--k off your field, really. How about you walk of your own field. I'm gonna make you do that. That's what we did."

Lewan said he took umbrage with the way Norman went after running back Derrick Henry late in the game.

"I'm not worried about Josh Norman, man. I'm an offensive lineman; he's a DB," Lewan said. "I don't even know who that is. I was pissed—he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during that four-minute [drive]. That's not the way football is supposed to be played, man. It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore.

"He tackled him, and it was like a temper tantrum. I was trying to get Derrick up, and he's throwing a hissy-fit, going low at him and stuff like that."

Henry did not say whether he thought Norman was trying to hurt him.

The Titans, who have a win-and-you're-in matchup with the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to an injury earlier in the contest.