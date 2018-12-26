Colts Owner Jim Irsay Flies Honorary Purdue Captain Tyler Trent to Bowl Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Purdue fan Tyler Trent holds the Ol' Oaken Bucket following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had one more Christmas present he waited an extra day to give to honorary Purdue captain Tyler Trent. 

Irsay provided a plane for Trent and his family to be flown to Nashville in time for the Music City Bowl between Purdue and Auburn:

Trent is a Purdue student who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. He announced in September the cancer had gotten worse, preventing him from returning to school. 

"While I may not know how many days I have left, I'm trusting the one who does," Trent wrote on Twitter. 

He has become a staple of Purdue football during the 2018 season, including sitting in a suite at Ross-Ade Stadium for the Boilermakers' 49-20 win over Ohio State on Oct. 20. 

Per ESPN.com, Trent will be on the field before Friday's game with captains from both teams to take part in the coin toss. 

Purdue and Auburn will play the 2018 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET. 

