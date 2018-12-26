Old Dominion QB Blake LaRussa to Forgo Senior Season, Attend Seminary

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Old Dominion quarterback Blake LaRussa will leave the program a year early to attend seminary school, according to ESPN.

The former walk-on will graduate in the spring, although he had one more year of eligibility remaining. He explained his decision in a statement:

"It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry. This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master's of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years."

LaRussa earned his largest share of playing time this season, finishing the year with 3,015 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. He most notably threw 495 passing yards and four touchdowns off the bench in an upset win over Virginia Tech before keeping the job the rest of the season.

He helped the team win three of its last five games after a 1-6 start to the year.

It appears he has thrown his last collegiate pass, however, as he prepares to move on to the next phase of his life.