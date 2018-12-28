Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for the College Football Playoff

1 of 7

Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)

Three. Alabama may not have to punt. Oklahoma eventually will be forced to refuse to punt. Here's how it's going down: The teams will trade blows early on with no punts before the Alabama defense figures out Oklahoma's offense. The Tide get a couple of stops, keep scoring and force the Sooners into a familiar choice of punting and potentially trailing by more points or trying to convert fourth downs and staying close.

David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)

This is an especially inexact science, but somewhere in the neighborhood of 5-7 is reasonable. Oklahoma will probably attempt a few fourth-down conversions and keep the number slightly lower than it would be in a typical regular-season game. (Also, if you're rooting for a high number here, I'm disappointed in you.)

Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)

Oh, this has a chance to be a glorious few hours of point mayhem. There is no doubting it. But it's reasonable to question if it will be the full mayhem based off a) injuries to a handful of key offensive players on each team and b) some serious time off that could slow things down early on.

That said, if you like punts, I would go somewhere else to get your fill. I'll say we get five total—mainly in the first half—although the scoreboard folks will still need ample caffeine and emotional support to get through this.

Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)

Alabama averages 2.9 punts per game while Oklahoma is sitting around 2.2, which mathematically suggests five punts to be a fair estimate. However, Alabama went back-to-back games without a single punt earlier this season and generally only had multiple punts against above-average defenses—which Oklahoma is not. And Lincoln Riley knows the Sooners need to score on virtually every possession to win this game, so don't expect him to try to settle into a field-position contest. Put me down for three total punts, each of which comes on 4th-and-8 (or longer) inside the team's own 30.

Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)

I'll say seven total punts, with five of them coming from Oklahoma. I don't see the Sooners keeping Alabama off the scoreboard on many possessions. After all, this was the worst defense in a conference that played little of it. When the Crimson Tide are healthy, they're a better offense than OU, given the defenses each team has played. This is one of those contrasts of styles we all like to see.

Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)

The two teams combined for only 66 punts on the entire year, but I think this game will have more than expected because the level of competition will be so high. I'll say five punts, with Oklahoma having to do so three times, as the Sooners are playing a much more talented defense than Alabama's offense is. However, it's also possible this game gets wild and both teams start going for it on every fourth down.