Raheem Sterling Inspired by Roger Federer, LeBron James to Be 'Complete Player'

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has revealed that he looks to other sportsmen such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and LeBron James for inspiration as he aims to become a "complete player."

The trio has enjoyed sustained success in tennis and basketball, and Sterling is hoping to emulate them.

He told Sport360's Alam Khan: "I look at these people's mentalities and not just their ability. It's the mentalities of every great sportsman you learn from. LeBron James in the NBA, in tennis your Nadals, Federers, people like this. They stay at the top for a long time. It's no different with me."

Sterling wants to establish himself among the best footballers in the world, but the forward is prioritising team success for club and country ahead of prestigious individual awards like the Ballon d'Or:

"To be compared to some of the best players in the world you have to be winning the biggest and best competitions, that's the Premier League, the Champions League, and also stuff for your country. So, until that day you can't think that's it. You have to be aiming for that.

"I feel I've got a long way to go to be the complete player. I feel I will be a complete player when I win the Premier League again, the Champions League and everything else.

"That's the level you have got to get to when you are playing at the highest level. Just scoring goals ain't enough, it's about scoring goals to win the biggest competitions."

Sterling has contributed 54 goals and 56 assists in 164 appearances for City since his arrival at the club in 2015.

Last season was the most prolific of his career, as he scored 23 in 46 games for City while they won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. He has 10 goals to his name in this campaign, making it his sixth season in a row to have reached a double-figure tally.

The 24-year-old has put in a number of excellent performances along the way, including this superb showing against Southampton in November:

For England, Sterling has scored just four times in 47 appearances, but after helping the Three Lions reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in the summer, he ended an international goal drought of more than 1,100 days when he bagged a fine brace against Spain in October.

Sterling will have the chance to earn some silverware for England next summer after those goals helped them reach the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

As for City, they're seven points behind Liverpool following their surprise defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City, but they remain in the Carabao Cup and they'll take on Schalke in the Champions League last 16.

There's plenty of opportunities for the club to add to their growing trophy cabinet this season, and Sterling will likely play a key role in any successes they have.

That he's not only a regular starter but also an important player for a side of City's calibre is a testament to his ability, and he's perhaps yet to reach the peak of his powers.

If he keeps improving as he has done since joining City, it won't be long before he's in the conversation regarding the best in the world.