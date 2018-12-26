Eli Manning on If He Expects to Be Giants' QB Next Season: 'I Don't Know'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Eli Manning's future in New York remains up in the air.

The New York Giants quarterback was asked by reporters on Wednesday if he expects to be back with the team next season and answered "I don't know."

"I've not got into that or thought much about that," he said, per Art Stapleton of The Record. "Just worried about doing my job and finishing the season."

As Stapleton added, Manning isn't thinking about his future just yet:

It wouldn't be surprising if the 37-year-old Manning decided to retire or find a new team after a tough 2018 campaign. Manning has struggled while leading the Giants to a 5-10 record, throwing for 3,998 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes.

His yards per attempt (7.47) sits at 18th in the NFL, while his total QBR (51.60) is just 24th. Pro Football Focus hasn't viewed him much more kindly, ranking him 29th among quarterbacks this season with a grade of 65.5.

Manning will have a cap hit of $23.2 million next season, per Spotrac, and can become a free agent in 2020. Only $6.2 million of that is guaranteed, however, meaning the Giants could shave significant money off their books if they chose to cut him.

It would be surprising if the Giants didn't attempt to address the quarterback position in either the draft or free agency this offseason. They have a talented young core on offense, led by Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. and Evan Engram.

Upgrading at quarterback will have to be a priority at some point, and Manning will almost assuredly have competition for the starting gig next season even if he is retained.