Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Considered Day-to-Day Pending MRI on Groin Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers crouches down in pain on the bench after he was hurt against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

LeBron James is set to undergo an MRI on the strained left groin he suffered in the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas night, though early indications are that the injury isn't serious.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com: "The initial feeling is positive, with James 'in good spirits' in the locker room afterward and a source telling ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the All-Star's timeline for recovery is considered day-to-day, pending the MRI results."

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kyrie Deserves Serious MVP Consideration

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Deserves Serious MVP Consideration

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph on Christmas Woes: 'I Don't Really Know'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph on Christmas Woes: 'I Don't Really Know'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ on Injury: 'I'm Never Too Concerned'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LBJ on Injury: 'I'm Never Too Concerned'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz Show Out in Win Against Blazers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jazz Show Out in Win Against Blazers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report