Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Considered Day-to-Day Pending MRI on Groin Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

LeBron James is set to undergo an MRI on the strained left groin he suffered in the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas night, though early indications are that the injury isn't serious.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com: "The initial feeling is positive, with James 'in good spirits' in the locker room afterward and a source telling ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the All-Star's timeline for recovery is considered day-to-day, pending the MRI results."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

