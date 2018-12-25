Phillip Lindsay Reportedly Suffered 'Serious' Wrist Injury, Faces Long Recovery

Phillip Lindsay Reportedly Suffered 'Serious' Wrist Injury, Faces Long RecoveryDecember 25, 2018
The Denver Broncos will finish this season without running back Phillip Lindsay due to a wrist injury.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lindsay potentially suffered a scaphoid fracture and ligament damage that could lead to a "lengthy recovery," depending on the results of additional testing.
Lindsay suffered the injury during the third quarter of Denver's 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Lindsay said he was going to do his best to play in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“I’m a tough dude and I’m going to do it for my team,” he said, via Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. “If I can play, I’m going to play. Like I said, I can’t tell you anything else right now, because I don’t even know. So I’m going to go back tomorrow and go get looked at.”
Unfortunately for Lindsay and the Broncos, his breakout season has come to a premature end. The nature of the injury could leave his status for the start of next season up in the air, depending on the results of his follow-up exams.
An undrafted free agent out of Colorado, Lindsay has been one of the few bright spots for a Denver offense that ranks 20th in yards per game (348.8) and 22nd in points per game (21.3). The 24-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl and ranks seventh in the NFL with 1,037 rushing yards.
