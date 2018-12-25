Phillip Lindsay Reportedly Suffered 'Serious' Wrist Injury, Faces Long Recovery

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos will finish this season without running back Phillip Lindsay due to a wrist injury.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lindsay potentially suffered a scaphoid fracture and ligament damage that could lead to a "lengthy recovery," depending on the results of additional testing.

Lindsay suffered the injury during the third quarter of Denver's 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lindsay said he was going to do his best to play in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.