Kevin Durant Rumors: Knicks Favored to Land SF, Says Anonymous Agent

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly the favorites to land Golden State Warriors forward and possible 2019 free agent Kevin Durant, who has a player option on his contract for the 2019-20 season.

According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, the Knicks are "all in" on their pursuit of Durant. He cited several league executives who echoed as much, and one player agent said, "Everyone says Knicks" when discussing which team Durant will play for next.

