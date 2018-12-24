Kevin Durant Rumors: Knicks Favored to Land SF, Says Anonymous Agent

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) guards Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Warrior won 128-100. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly the favorites to land Golden State Warriors forward and possible 2019 free agent Kevin Durant, who has a player option on his contract for the 2019-20 season.

According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, the Knicks are "all in" on their pursuit of Durant. He cited several league executives who echoed as much, and one player agent said, "Everyone says Knicks" when discussing which team Durant will play for next.

                  

