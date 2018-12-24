David Fizdale Educating Knicks on Quality Sleep, Says 'Fortnite Is Undefeated'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

David Fizdale wants his players to know the importance of a good night's sleep.

Fizdale's players want the New York Knicks coach to know the importance of winning a Battle Royale.

"'Fortnite,' that's my competitor right now," Fizdale told Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic when discussing the challenges of getting Knicks players to rest. "'Fortnite' is tougher than the Boston Celtics."

"'Fortnite' is undefeated."

Sleep science has become an increasingly prominent component of player wellness. Tim Hardaway Jr. told Vorkunov he has been attempting to get eight or nine hours of sleep per night under the advisement of the Knicks staff.

"It's everything," David Fizdale said. "We actually do a lot of education about sleep with our guys because everything is happening in your sleep—the healing of your brain, the healing of your body, the growth of muscle. That rest affects reaction time, decision-making, all of those things. We really stress it to the guys. We try to teach them the things that will affect their sleep and hurt their sleep."

Fortnite has become a cultural staple since its release last year and has drawn in a number of NBA players, including Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.