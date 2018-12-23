Report: Independent Administrator to Review Eric Reid's PED Testing by NFL

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The NFL and NFL Players Association have sought a report from the independent administrator in charge of enforcing their collectively bargained drug testing program after Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was tested for a seventh time in 11 weeks, the Washington Post's Mark Maske reported Sunday.

Following the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Reid shared a photo indicating he was randomly selected to be drug-tested. He added that this was his seventh test with the Panthers.

According to Maske, the NFL and NFLPA "have no reason to suspect any impropriety but are awaiting the report by John Lombardo."

The Riot Report shared comments from Reid inside Carolina's locker room after his initial tweet, and the six-year veteran insinuated again he was being targeted by drug testers.

Immediately after the situation came to light, some thought the NFL was intentionally singling Reid out.

The 27-year-old was among the first to join former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick when Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem. Reid has continued to kneel after signing with the Panthers in September.

Reid has remained outspoken regarding social issues as well. Prior to the Saints game, he shared the cleats he planned on wearing, which featured Kaepernick and referenced Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights" campaign.

Reid filed a grievance against the NFL and its team owners, saying they were conspiring to keep him out of the league. Kaepernick had filed a similar grievance in October 2017.

Reid's litigation is still ongoing, and The Athletic's Joseph Person reported he planned on mentioning his seven drug tests in his case file.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote in November how the testing situation wasn't so cut-and-dried given the number of factors involved. The independent administrator—not the NFL—is in charge of the process. Florio also acknowledged it was theoretically possible to rig the algorithm that determines the players to be tested but that doing so would implicate some combination of the NFL, NFLPA and the independent administrator.