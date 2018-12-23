Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 19 Fixtures After Week 18 Results

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester City after a 6-2 thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Theo Walcott opened the scoring for the hosts, but Spurs roared back with goals from Heung-min Son, Dele Alli and Harry Kane giving them a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Christian Eriksen, Son and Kane added more goals after the break, as the visitors claimed their biggest win of the season so far.

Week 18 Results

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Southampton

Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 0-0 Fulham

West Ham United 0-2 Watford

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City

Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United

Everton 2-6 Tottenham

Premier League standings (games, points, goal difference):

1. Liverpool: 18, 48, 32

2. Manchester City: 18, 44, 37

3. Spurs: 18, 42, 19

4. Chelsea: 18, 37, 20

5. Arsenal: 18, 37, 16

6. Manchester United: 18, 29, 4

7. Watford: 18, 27, 0

8. Bournemouth: 18, 26, -1

9. Leicester: 18, 25, 1

10. Wolves: 18, 25, -2

11. Everton: 18, 24, -2

12. West Ham: 18, 24, -2

13. Brighton: 18, 21, -6

14. Crystal Palace: 18, 18, -8

15. Newcastle: 18, 17, -8

16. Southampton: 18, 15, -14

17. Cardiff: 18, 14, -20

18. Burnley: 18, 12, -20

19. Huddersfield: 18, 10, -20

20. Fulham: 18, 10, -26

Week 19 Fixtures

Fulham vs. Wolves

Burnley vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff

Leicester vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Manchester United vs. Huddersfield

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Watford vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. West Ham United

Sunday Recap

Everton and Spurs played out a thrilling first half at Goodison. Walcott tapped home Dominic Calvert-Lewin's low cross for the opening goal on 21 minutes.

The hosts thought they had doubled their lead two minutes later. Calvert-Lewin's looping header beat Hugo Lloris, but the goal was disallowed for a push on Davinson Sanchez.

David Maddock at the Mirror was critical of the decision:

It was to prove an important moment in the match, as Son made it 1-1 on 27 minutes after some poor defending by Everton.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford came out of his area to clear a hopeful ball forward and collided with defender Kurt Zouma, allowing Son to fire into an empty net from a tight angle.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey praised the Spurs man for his finish:

Son was then involved in Spurs' second goal. His shot was only parried by Pickford and Alli managed to power a shot home.

The visitors added a third on 42 minutes. Kieran Trippier's free-kick was tipped on to the post by Pickford, but Kane was the quickest to react and slotted the rebound into an empty net.

Erik Lamela replaced Alli at half-time, but the substitution did not change the pattern of the play as Spurs extended their lead further within minutes of the restart.

This time it was Eriksen's turn to find the back of the net. The Dane powered a half-volley past Pickford from just outside the penalty area:

Everton responded quickly with a fine strike from Sigurdsson. The former Tottenham man picked up possession outside the area and ran past four defenders before guiding the ball past Lloris.

Son added a fifth from Lamela's pass on the hour, before crossing for Kane to slot Spurs' sixth goal past Pickford:

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones highlighted Everton's poor home record:

It was a brilliant performance by Tottenham which not only sees them close the gap to Manchester City but also moves them five points clear of Chelsea in fourth.