Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 19 Fixtures After Week 18 Results

Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 19 Fixtures After Week 18 ResultsDecember 23, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester City after a 6-2 thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Theo Walcott opened the scoring for the hosts, but Spurs roared back with goals from Heung-min Son, Dele Alli and Harry Kane giving them a 3-1 lead at half-time.
Christian Eriksen, Son and Kane added more goals after the break, as the visitors claimed their biggest win of the season so far.
Week 18 Results
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley
Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Huddersfield Town 1-3 Southampton
Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 0-0 Fulham
West Ham United 0-2 Watford
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City
Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United
Everton 2-6 Tottenham
Premier League standings (games, points, goal difference):
1. Liverpool: 18, 48, 32
2. Manchester City: 18, 44, 37
3. Spurs: 18, 42, 19
4. Chelsea: 18, 37, 20
5. Arsenal: 18, 37, 16
6. Manchester United: 18, 29, 4
7. Watford: 18, 27, 0
8. Bournemouth: 18, 26, -1
9. Leicester: 18, 25, 1
10. Wolves: 18, 25, -2
11. Everton: 18, 24, -2
12. West Ham: 18, 24, -2
13. Brighton: 18, 21, -6
14. Crystal Palace: 18, 18, -8
15. Newcastle: 18, 17, -8
16. Southampton: 18, 15, -14
17. Cardiff: 18, 14, -20
18. Burnley: 18, 12, -20
19. Huddersfield: 18, 10, -20
20. Fulham: 18, 10, -26
Week 19 Fixtures
Fulham vs. Wolves
Burnley vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff
Leicester vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Newcastle
Manchester United vs. Huddersfield
Tottenham vs. Bournemouth
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Watford vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. West Ham United
Sunday Recap
Everton and Spurs played out a thrilling first half at Goodison. Walcott tapped home Dominic Calvert-Lewin's low cross for the opening goal on 21 minutes.
The hosts thought they had doubled their lead two minutes later. Calvert-Lewin's looping header beat Hugo Lloris, but the goal was disallowed for a push on Davinson Sanchez.
David Maddock at the Mirror was critical of the decision:
David Maddock @MaddockMirror
Cruel goal for Everton to concede, every right to complain too, because ridiculous decision to disallow Calvert-Lewin goal. If every contact like that was a foul, ball would never be in open play. Should still be leading but for shocking ref #EVETOT
It was to prove an important moment in the match, as Son made it 1-1 on 27 minutes after some poor defending by Everton.
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford came out of his area to clear a hopeful ball forward and collided with defender Kurt Zouma, allowing Son to fire into an empty net from a tight angle.
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey praised the Spurs man for his finish:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Pickford & Zouma just did the same hapless dance I do with strangers walking towards me on the tube. Brilliantly clinical finish from Son #efc #thfc
Son was then involved in Spurs' second goal. His shot was only parried by Pickford and Alli managed to power a shot home.
The visitors added a third on 42 minutes. Kieran Trippier's free-kick was tipped on to the post by Pickford, but Kane was the quickest to react and slotted the rebound into an empty net.
Erik Lamela replaced Alli at half-time, but the substitution did not change the pattern of the play as Spurs extended their lead further within minutes of the restart.
This time it was Eriksen's turn to find the back of the net. The Dane powered a half-volley past Pickford from just outside the penalty area:
Goal @goal
27', 61' - Son ⚽ ⚽ 35' - Alli ⚽ 42' - Kane ⚽ 48' - Eriksen ⚽ For the first time ever, Tottenham's fab four have all scored in the same game! 🔥 https://t.co/uzxeMcFvj0
Everton responded quickly with a fine strike from Sigurdsson. The former Tottenham man picked up possession outside the area and ran past four defenders before guiding the ball past Lloris.
Son added a fifth from Lamela's pass on the hour, before crossing for Kane to slot Spurs' sixth goal past Pickford:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
4 - Harry Kane has become only the second player to score 2+ goals in four consecutive Premier League appearances against a single opponent, after Michael Owen against Newcastle United (Aug 1998 to May 2001). Bracing. #EVETOT https://t.co/4auUYAG3so
Bleacher Report's Matt Jones highlighted Everton's poor home record:
Matt Jones @MattJFootball
Third team to score 5 or more at Goodison Park since the start of last season. A fortress no more #EFC
It was a brilliant performance by Tottenham which not only sees them close the gap to Manchester City but also moves them five points clear of Chelsea in fourth.
