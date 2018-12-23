LSU Football Players Acted in Self-Defense in Shooting, Police Say

John Amis/Associated Press

Police found that LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of Kobe Johnson, who allegedly attempted to rob the pair, according to ESPN.com.

According to that report, the two LSU players "were attempting to sell an electronic item in the Scotlandville area of Baton Rouge when the man, [Johnson], pulled out a weapon and demanded their belongings. One of the players then pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times. Johnson died at the scene."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.