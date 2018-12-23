LSU Football Players Acted in Self-Defense in Shooting, Police Say

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

An LSU helmet is pictured at NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Police found that LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of Kobe Johnson, who allegedly attempted to rob the pair, according to ESPN.com.

According to that report, the two LSU players "were attempting to sell an electronic item in the Scotlandville area of Baton Rouge when the man, [Johnson], pulled out a weapon and demanded their belongings. One of the players then pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times. Johnson died at the scene."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Terrell Suggs' FBS Sack Record Broken

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Terrell Suggs' FBS Sack Record Broken

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Louisiana Tech Beats Hawai'i to Win Hawai'i Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Louisiana Tech Beats Hawai'i to Win Hawai'i Bowl

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Troy Hangs on vs. Buffalo to Win Dollar General Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Troy Hangs on vs. Buffalo to Win Dollar General Bowl

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    2 LSU Players Released After Being Questioned on Shooting

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2 LSU Players Released After Being Questioned on Shooting

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report