Dennis Rodman Shows Interest in Collaborating with Rapper Lil Uzi Vert

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Dennis Rodman's latest career move could include a music collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

The former NBA superstar connected with Lil Uzi Vert through direct message on Instagram, asking him for a musical collaboration.

"I'm ready," Vert replied (warning: post contains sensitive language).

Rodman has been using social media to connect with various musicians recently, including Smino (warning: post contains sensitive language):

Getting into the music world would certainly be a new challenge for Rodman. The Basketball Hall of Famer has spent a lot of time over the past two years being a de facto United States ambassador to North Korea after multiple meetings with leader Kim Jong Un.