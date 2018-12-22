Dennis Rodman Shows Interest in Collaborating with Rapper Lil Uzi Vert

Dennis Rodman Shows Interest in Collaborating with Rapper Lil Uzi VertDecember 23, 2018
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press
Dennis Rodman's latest career move could include a music collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.
The former NBA superstar connected with Lil Uzi Vert through direct message on Instagram, asking him for a musical collaboration.
"I'm ready," Vert replied (warning: post contains sensitive language).
Rodman has been using social media to connect with various musicians recently, including Smino (warning: post contains sensitive language):
Getting into the music world would certainly be a new challenge for Rodman. The Basketball Hall of Famer has spent a lot of time over the past two years being a de facto United States ambassador to North Korea after multiple meetings with leader Kim Jong Un.
