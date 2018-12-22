Harrison Barnes Disagrees with Mark Cuban's Comments on Youth Basketball Culture

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes disagreed with Mavs owner Mark Cuban's recent comments on youth basketball culture in a statement provided to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated on Saturday:

Cuban spoke with George Efkarpides of Eurohoops in an interview published Friday and offered the following comments when asked how important it was that Mavs rookie guard Luka Doncic had professional experience before entering the NBA:

“It is important because you’re used to people being older than you but I think he just learned how to play basketball and that’s the biggest gift. When you’re gifted as he is and you actually learn to play the game. If you look at the basketball education of kids starting at 11-years old in Europe and particularly Slovenia which is basketball oriented.

"If we took our best kids and seven years before they are McDonald’s all-American, we sent them over to Slovenia to get an education, the league would be a thousand times better. They just learn how to play basketball while our guys learn how to dunk and put together mixtapes."

