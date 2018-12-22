Harrison Barnes Disagrees with Mark Cuban's Comments on Youth Basketball Culture

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 22, 2018

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) gets a shot off while being defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Dallas won 114-110. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes disagreed with Mavs owner Mark Cuban's recent comments on youth basketball culture in a statement provided to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated on Saturday:

Cuban spoke with George Efkarpides of Eurohoops in an interview published Friday and offered the following comments when asked how important it was that Mavs rookie guard Luka Doncic had professional experience before entering the NBA:

“It is important because you’re used to people being older than you but I think he just learned how to play basketball and that’s the biggest gift. When you’re gifted as he is and you actually learn to play the game. If you look at the basketball education of kids starting at 11-years old in Europe and particularly Slovenia which is basketball oriented.

"If we took our best kids and seven years before they are McDonald’s all-American, we sent them over to Slovenia to get an education, the league would be a thousand times better. They just learn how to play basketball while our guys learn how to dunk and put together mixtapes."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Mavs vs. Dubs

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    B/R Live: Watch Mavs vs. Dubs

    via B/R Live

    3 Things to Watch as the Mavericks Visit Golden State

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    3 Things to Watch as the Mavericks Visit Golden State

    Abe Hernandez
    via Dallas Sports Fanatic

    8-Year-Old Brought to US by Mutombo Dies During Surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    8-Year-Old Brought to US by Mutombo Dies During Surgery

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    AD: I'd 'Take Legacy Over Money'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: I'd 'Take Legacy Over Money'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report