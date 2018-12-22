2 LSU Athletes Taken into Custody, Questioned After Fatal Shooting

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Two LSU athletes were taken into custody and questioned following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, via ESPN.com.

Although the names of the players have not yet been released, Trey Couvillion and Nadeen Abusada of WBRZ reported they are both on the LSU football team.

"Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident, and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately."

The shooting reportedly took place around 12:10 p.m. local time Saturday, with the victim found in the backseat of a truck. The athletes called 911 and remained at the scene before being taken in by the police.

The LSU football team is currently in the midst of a long break before its final game of the year.

The Tigers last played on Nov. 24 and will have until Jan. 1 to face UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.