Anthony Davis Says He'd 'Take Legacy over Money' Amid LeBron James, Lakers Buzz

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

As he ponders the next move in his NBA career, New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis indicated money won't be the driving factor.

Following the Pelicans' 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Davis said he would "take legacy over money," per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

"I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

         

