Anthony Davis Says He'd 'Take Legacy over Money' Amid LeBron James, Lakers Buzz

As he ponders the next move in his NBA career, New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis indicated money won't be the driving factor.

Following the Pelicans' 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Davis said he would "take legacy over money," per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

"I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

