B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: New Colorway for Kyrie, LeBron Arrives in Green Lobster

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: New Colorway for Kyrie, LeBron Arrives in Green LobsterDecember 22, 2018
With 10 games on the NBA schedule Friday night, the sport's biggest stars showed off their fresh new kicks to the world.
Kyrie Irving displayed the latest iteration of his signature Nike shoe, while LeBron James showed up at Staples Center rocking a version of the Concepts Green Lobster sneakers.
Kyrie wearing the "Just Do It" Nike Kyrie 5
Dinwiddie with the White Wolf custom kicks
Where are y'all Marvel fans at? Spencer Dinwiddie wore a pair of "White Wolf" kicks tonight. https://t.co/r2osSeEeVb
LeBron arrives with the Green Lobster CNCPTS SB Dunk
Lauri with the 2K exclusive LeBron 11
.@MarkkanenLauri wearing the Nike LeBron 11 "2K14" against Orlando https://t.co/1WCAIgWdK8
Yeezy season for D-Rose
Chicago Native. @drose arrives wearing the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 in San Antonio. https://t.co/zdKdkDQEBr
Lance Stephenson with the Air Jordan 22
AD arrives in the Grim Reaper Off-White Blazers
.@AntDavis23 rocking “Grim Reaper” Off-White x Nike Blazers to Staples Center. 📸: @adampantozzi https://t.co/02sdkt1pWc
Jayson Tatum with the Duke exclusive Kyrie 5
.@jaytatum0 brought out the "Duke" Nike Kyrie 5 PE against Milwaukee https://t.co/UAmyheScYX
Thabo with a colorful Air Max 90
De’Aaron Fox with another Kobe 9 Elite
.@swipathefox with the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Fundamentals" tonight against Memphis https://t.co/iwPQF5vNl3
Hints of pink on LeBron’s kicks
Donovan Mitchell shows Lillard some love with his custom Dame 4 in Portland
Brandon Ingram with the throwback Kobes
#SoleWatch: @B_Ingram13 returns in the Adidas EQT Elevation (Crazy 97). 📸: @adbphotoinc https://t.co/2vaD9z64Li
Ian Clark pays homage to LeBron against the Lakers
#SoleWaych: @IanClark in the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 against the Lakers. 📸: @ADBPhotoInc https://t.co/AoVTb3LaZo
Willie Cauley-Stein with the latest PG and PlayStation collab
.@THEwillieCS15 wearing the @PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 against Memphis https://t.co/PO5Cb30MTQ
The good news for sneakerheads and collectors is they have been given plenty of options to pick from for the holiday season. If fans want to keep their options open for other designs, seven games are on the docket for tomorrow, including a Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors showdown featuring rookie sensation Luka Doncic and two-time MVP Stephen Curry.
