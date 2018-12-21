B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: New Colorway for Kyrie, LeBron Arrives in Green Lobster

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With 10 games on the NBA schedule Friday night, the sport's biggest stars showed off their fresh new kicks to the world.

Kyrie Irving displayed the latest iteration of his signature Nike shoe, while LeBron James showed up at Staples Center rocking a version of the Concepts Green Lobster sneakers.

Kyrie wearing the "Just Do It" Nike Kyrie 5

Dinwiddie with the White Wolf custom kicks

LeBron arrives with the Green Lobster CNCPTS SB Dunk

Lauri with the 2K exclusive LeBron 11

Yeezy season for D-Rose

Lance Stephenson with the Air Jordan 22

AD arrives in the Grim Reaper Off-White Blazers

Jayson Tatum with the Duke exclusive Kyrie 5

Thabo with a colorful Air Max 90

De’Aaron Fox with another Kobe 9 Elite

Hints of pink on LeBron’s kicks

Donovan Mitchell shows Lillard some love with his custom Dame 4 in Portland

Brandon Ingram with the throwback Kobes

Ian Clark pays homage to LeBron against the Lakers

Willie Cauley-Stein with the latest PG and PlayStation collab

The good news for sneakerheads and collectors is they have been given plenty of options to pick from for the holiday season. If fans want to keep their options open for other designs, seven games are on the docket for tomorrow, including a Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors showdown featuring rookie sensation Luka Doncic and two-time MVP Stephen Curry.