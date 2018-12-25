Biggest Storylines for Every Christmas Day NBA Game

2 of 5

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

It's been a tale of two dramatically different seasons since both the Rockets and Thunder transformed their rosters by forming All-Star partnerships in the 2017 offseason.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George could never make OKC's whole greater than the sum of its parts last season, struggling to a 48-win finish and first-round exit. But this year, the defense is elite, the stars are shining brighter together, and the Thunder look as ferocious as any non-Bay Area-based Western Conference club.

For Chris Paul, James Harden and the Rockets, the opposite is essentially true. This was a 65-win powerhouse just last season, historically potent on offense and surprisingly stingy the other way. Now, it's floating around .500 and struggling with both depth and injuries.

So, what happened? You know, besides Carmelo Anthony bouncing from the Sooner State to Space City over the summer?

Kidding aside, the hoops world wondered how the Rockets would handle the losses of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, and so far the answer is, let's just say, not well. But there's more to this story. The offense has also lost some of its mojo, with neither Paul nor Eric Gordon able to get on track yet.

As for the Thunder, they look like they might be coaxing a career campaign out of George.

"He's playing the best basketball of his life," SI.com's Andrew Sharp wrote. "If this continues, the Thunder are a different team, and one that everyone should take more seriously."

Paul's latest hamstring problem means this matchup won't be a true temperature gauge for the two Western Conference contenders. But their trajectories hint that their respective place in the hierarchy may have flip-flopped from the spring.