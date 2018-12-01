Giannis Says He'll Punch Mario Hezonja in Nuts Next Time He Steps over Him

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja will think twice before he goes anywhere near Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the future.

During the first quarter of Saturday's game at Madison Square Garden, Hezonja threw down a dunk as Antetokounmpo attempted to come up with a block from behind. However, the Greek Freak wound on up the floor, resulting in Hezonja stepping over Antetokounmpo on his way back down the court:

Well, Antetokounmpo took exception to said move.

"I'm gonna punch him in his nut next time," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game.

Let that be a warning to Hezonja—and the rest of the NBA, for that matter.

Hezonja isn't the first basketball player to step over an opponent, and he probably won't be the last. But the Greek Freak is making it clear that he won't tolerate being disrespected like that.

Of course, Antetokounmpo would be hearing from the league office if he ever followed through on his word.

It probably didn't help that the incident came in a hard-fought game, a 136-134 overtime victory for New York. While that dunk turned out to be Hezonja's only points of the night, Antetokounmpo (33 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks) had a monster performance in a losing effort.

Regardless, this beef makes future matchups must-watch television for the rest of the season. The good news for basketball fans is that there isn't a long wait before Antetokounmpo and Hezonja will be back on the court together again. The Bucks and Knicks play a home-and-home later this month, New York on Christmas Day and in Milwaukee on Dec. 27.