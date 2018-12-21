Homer Bailey Reportedly Will Be Released by Dodgers After Trade from Reds

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers made a blockbuster trade on Friday as outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, pitcher Alex Wood, catcher Kyle Farmer and cash were dealt in exchange for right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey and minor leaguers Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.

According to Fox's Ken Rosenthal, however, Bailey will be released from L.A.:

Bailey, who went 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA last year, has had an up-and-down MLB career that is currently at its lowest point.

He was taken seventh overall in the 2004 MLB draft and got the call to the bigs just three seasons later. However, Bailey had just a 4.89 ERA in 78 starts from 2007-2011, which included numerous stops back in the minors. He had a control issue as exemplified by a 13.7 percent walk rate in 2007 and 10.5 percent mark in 2009, per FanGraphs.

However, Bailey found a groove in 2012 and started a three-season stretch in which he went 33-27 with a 3.61 ERA and struck out 7.9 batters per nine innings. His walk rate plummeted, with a low of 6.0 percent in 2012.

Bailey had turned the corner entering his 2015 season, and he signed a six-year, $105 million contract to stay in Cincinnati.

Unfortunately, he underwent Tommy John surgery, which limited him to just eight starts in 2015 and 2016. In the coming years, Bailey also had surgery to remove bone spurs in his right elbow and dealt with right knee inflammation.

Those injuries have curtailed his career, to the point where it's hard envisioning Bailey bouncing back with another team, especially with his decreased velocity in recent years. Still, Bailey has carved out 12 years in the bigs, which is an accomplishment in itself.