J. Cole Prays for Markelle Fultz on 21 Savage's Album; 'They F--ked Up His Shot'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz's career has gotten off to a rough start ever since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, and now his situation got a shoutout from one of the music industry's biggest names.

On Thursday night, 21 Savage dropped his latest album, "i am > i was." That album has a number of features, including one by J. Cole in "A Lot":

Fultz struggled mightily with his shot as a rookie last season, shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 47.6 percent on free throws and 0-of-1 from three. He was, however, limited to 14 games because of a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old has seen slight improvements in his shot after working with trainer Drew Hanlen during the offseason. He is shooting 41.9 percent from the floor, 28.6 percent from three and 56.8 percent from the line. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined since Nov. 19 with thoracic outlet syndrome.

While some Sixers fans may be ready to move on from Fultz, J. Cole has his back.