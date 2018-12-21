J. Cole Prays for Markelle Fultz on 21 Savage's Album; 'They F--ked Up His Shot'December 21, 2018
Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz's career has gotten off to a rough start ever since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, and now his situation got a shoutout from one of the music industry's biggest names.
On Thursday night, 21 Savage dropped his latest album, "i am > i was." That album has a number of features, including one by J. Cole in "A Lot":
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
I pray for Markelle cause they f--ed up his shot Just want you to know that you got it my ni--a Though I never met you, I know that you special and that the Lord blessed you Don’t doubt it my ni--a Dennis Smith Jr., stay solid my ni--a — @JColeNC https://t.co/3drP3AmSPc
Fultz struggled mightily with his shot as a rookie last season, shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 47.6 percent on free throws and 0-of-1 from three. He was, however, limited to 14 games because of a shoulder injury.
The 20-year-old has seen slight improvements in his shot after working with trainer Drew Hanlen during the offseason. He is shooting 41.9 percent from the floor, 28.6 percent from three and 56.8 percent from the line. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined since Nov. 19 with thoracic outlet syndrome.
While some Sixers fans may be ready to move on from Fultz, J. Cole has his back.
