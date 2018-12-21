J. Cole Prays for Markelle Fultz on 21 Savage's Album; 'They F--ked Up His Shot'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Jazz 113-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz's career has gotten off to a rough start ever since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, and now his situation got a shoutout from one of the music industry's biggest names.

On Thursday night, 21 Savage dropped his latest album, "i am > i was." That album has a number of features, including one by J. Cole in "A Lot":

Fultz struggled mightily with his shot as a rookie last season, shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 47.6 percent on free throws and 0-of-1 from three. He was, however, limited to 14 games because of a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old has seen slight improvements in his shot after working with trainer Drew Hanlen during the offseason. He is shooting 41.9 percent from the floor, 28.6 percent from three and 56.8 percent from the line. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined since Nov. 19 with thoracic outlet syndrome.

While some Sixers fans may be ready to move on from Fultz, J. Cole has his back.

