Zion Williamson Didn't Sit at Kristaps Porzingis' Locker at MSG out of Respect

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke star Zion Williamson may have given New York Knicks fans a tease of what could happen next season during Thursday's 69-58 win over Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Williamson said after the win he chose not to sit at the locker occupied by Kristaps Porzingis out of respect for the Knicks' young star.

Knicks fans have been dreaming about the possibility of a Williamson-Porzingis duo since the 2018-19 NBA season began. It's not hard to see why they would be tempted at the prospect of seeing this on a nightly basis:

One potential monkey wrench is that Williamson has played so well for the Blue Devils he may not be available when the Knicks make their pick. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Williamson going No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns in his most recent mock draft, with New York picking at No. 5.

As bad as New York's 9-24 record entering Thursday looks on paper, it will be made even worse if the team misses out on a star player like Williamson by somehow finding a way to be too good when the draft lottery order is determined.