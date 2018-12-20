Zion Williamson Didn't Sit at Kristaps Porzingis' Locker at MSG out of Respect

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 20: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

Duke star Zion Williamson may have given New York Knicks fans a tease of what could happen next season during Thursday's 69-58 win over Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden. 

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Williamson said after the win he chose not to sit at the locker occupied by Kristaps Porzingis out of respect for the Knicks' young star. 

Knicks fans have been dreaming about the possibility of a Williamson-Porzingis duo since the 2018-19 NBA season began. It's not hard to see why they would be tempted at the prospect of seeing this on a nightly basis:

One potential monkey wrench is that Williamson has played so well for the Blue Devils he may not be available when the Knicks make their pick. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Williamson going No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns in his most recent mock draft, with New York picking at No. 5. 

As bad as New York's 9-24 record entering Thursday looks on paper, it will be made even worse if the team misses out on a star player like Williamson by somehow finding a way to be too good when the draft lottery order is determined. 

Related

    Buddy Hield Reveals He's 26, Not 25

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buddy Hield Reveals He's 26, Not 25

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down Why Knicks Would Be Interested in Jabari

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Breaking Down Why Knicks Would Be Interested in Jabari

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    CP3 Ruled Out with Strained Hamstring

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 Ruled Out with Strained Hamstring

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Doc Hopes DeAndre Jordan Is 1st Jersey Clips Retire

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doc Hopes DeAndre Jordan Is 1st Jersey Clips Retire

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report