Doc Rivers Hopes DeAndre Jordan Is 1st Jersey Clippers Retire

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 21, 2018

The Los Angeles Clippers are the least successful franchise in NBA history. Sporting a 40.3 lifetime winning percentage, the Clips have made the playoffs just 13 times since joining the league as the Buffalo Braves in 1970. They didn't win 50 games in a year until 2012 and have lost 60 or more contests 11 times.

Naturally, they don't have any retired jerseys hanging in the Staples Center rafters, but as Jovan Buha of The Athletic relayed Thursday, Clips head coach Doc Rivers hopes ex-L.A. center DeAndre Jordan gets that honor first.

Rivers made the remark prior to his team's home game against Jordan, who was making his first appearance back in Southern California since signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason.

The Rivers comment may raise some eyebrows because Jordan played alongside nine-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul and five-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin. That trio led the "Lob City" Clippers to six straight playoff appearances from 2012-2017.

Still, Jordan is second on the team all-time in win shares behind only Paul, per Basketball Reference, and he did give the Clippers 10 stellar seasons.

He's not a bad pick to have his jersey retired first, although ex-Clippers center Swen Nater should receive consideration for his All-NBA mustache alone.

The Clips and Mavs tip off Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

