NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, More

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Now that December 15 has passed, the trade chatter surrounding the NBA is likely to ramp up. That was the day when free agents signed in the offseason were first allowed to be traded. Between now and the February 7 trade deadline, the rumors and trade talk will continue.

There are typically two types of teams involved in these trade rumors: those looking to gear up for a playoff run and those looking to trim fat or acquire future assets. The teams in the latter group are those who are convinced their seasons are essentially already over.

Nets to be Buyers?

Over the past three seasons, the Brooklyn Nets have been part of the aforementioned latter group. They haven't finished higher than 12th in the league since the 2014-15 season, when they squeaked into the postseason as an eighth seed.

However, the Nets are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. This has Brooklyn feeling like it can chase the postseason again. It also has the Nets looking like buyers heading toward the deadline.

"Suddenly they're two games out of sixth in the East and sources report they are hinting in talks with teams they could be a buyer at the trade deadline," Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com recently wrote. "That's not something that has been heard in years."

Nets to be Sellers?

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If the Nets slide, though—and really even if they don't—they could also be looking to move a significant piece in D'Angelo Russell. This is because Brooklyn recently signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a contract extension and may be forced to renounce the rights to the 22-year-old.

It simply doesn't make a ton of financial sense to keep both point guards on the roster. According to SI.com, Dinwiddie will make $10.6 million next season. Russell's 2019 qualifying offer is set at $9.1 million.

Other teams are certainly aware that Russell may soon be available. They're certainly watching the Nets.

Kristian Winfield of SBNation recently wrote the following:

"Five scouts were in town on the night Russell played one of his best games of the season: two representatives from the Cavaliers, and one each from Sacramento, Minnesota, and Charlotte. A sixth from Denver was supposed to show, but did not sit in their seat."

There's nothing to signal Brooklyn wants to deal Russell or even let him walk in the offseason. According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, though, the Nets did discuss sending him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in order to acquire Jimmy Butler before he was shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Don't be surprised if Russell becomes a trade target for multiple teams before the deadline and in the offseason.

Who Will Acquire Anthony Davis?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will be a popular trade target—from now until the official end of the trading period. The five-time All-Star is one of the brightest up-and-coming players, and there is no shortage of players who would love to be his teammate.

"That would be amazing," LeBron James said about potentially playing with Davis, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

James and the Los Angeles Lakers may have no shot at actually landing Davis, though, depending on how badly the Boston Celtics want him. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes a deal including second-year star Jayson Tatum would be more appealing to New Orleans than any offer the Lakers could forge.

"If they were willing to put Tatum in a deal, there’s nothing the Lakers could do, there's nothing they could ... Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, none of those guys match up to his potential and production so far," Wojnarowski recently told The Dan Patrick Show.

It seems unlikely the Celtics would part with Tatum, even for a player of Davis' caliber, but we've seen some unexpected moves in the NBA before.

Regardless, no one is likely to acquire Davis until the offseason, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times: "That’s when the Pelicans can offer Davis a contract extension worth well in excess of $200 million—and when they will know, in the dreaded event Davis declines it, that they realistically have to trade him."

The reality is that while we're likely to hear plenty of rumors about both Russell and Davis over the next several weeks, their futures may not be decided until the summer.

As far as the Nets being buyers? Well, let's see how long that winning streak lasts.