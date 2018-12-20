Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook Out for Pinstripe Bowl with Concussion vs. Miami

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook will miss the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl because of lingering effects from a concussion he suffered earlier in the season, the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan reported Thursday.

With Hornibrook unavailable, the Badgers will turn to Jack Coan as their starting quarterback Dec. 27 against the Miami Hurricanes.

