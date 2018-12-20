Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook Out for Pinstripe Bowl with Concussion vs. Miami

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 24: Alex Hornibrook #12 of the Wisconsin Badgers drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook will miss the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl because of lingering effects from a concussion he suffered earlier in the season, the Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan reported Thursday.

With Hornibrook unavailable, the Badgers will turn to Jack Coan as their starting quarterback Dec. 27 against the Miami Hurricanes.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

