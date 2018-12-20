Dimitar Berbatov Talks Manchester United Manager Ambitions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his desire to manage the Red Devils one day, following the example of new interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian was installed as caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho's departure and Berbatov told Betfair (h/t Goal's Jack Sear) he hopes he can catch a similar break at some point in the future.

He also said he wants to start his coaching career in the Premier League and has set high ambitions:

"Like me, he [Solskjaer] is an ex-football player for a big club and he has got the break that he needed.

"I am curious because I have been part of Manchester United, and some day I want to be a manager. I'll need that break too at some point.

"There are only a few 'chosen ones' who start off at big clubs - Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane both had lesser roles at Barcelona and Real Madrid before taking the reins to great success - but Ole has earned this opportunity through his good work in Norway with Molde and coaching at United.

"Who knows, one day it might be me in charge at Old Trafford. I am doing my badges now and my ambitions are high.

"I'd like to start my managerial career in England.

"My heart is in the Premier League. I can honestly say that when you've played there your heart stays there even if you are physically elsewhere. This is my main goal but you never know, you may need to start somewhere small and work your way up."

While Solskjaer has been installed as the caretaker for now, there are some who believe he could earn the job on a permanent basis with a good second half to the season:

The former Norway international spent over a decade at the club as a top goalscorer and took his first steps into coaching with the Red Devils, earning his badges and working with Sir Alex Ferguson. He also coached the reserve team before stints with Molde and Cardiff City.

He returned to Molde in 2015 and the Norwegian club has stated they expect him to return once the Premier League season is over, per BBC Sport. The Norwegian Eliteserien is on a winter break until March.

Former United striker Wayne Rooney wished him good luck:

Berbatov enjoyed some of his best years in the Premier League, scoring plenty of goals for Tottenham Hotspur and United. He last played for Kerala Blasters earlier this year and has worked as a pundit with BT Sport and Sky Sports. Earlier this month he came to the defence of current United striker Romelu Lukaku:

Plenty of former players like Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Santiago Solari have received their first major opportunity at big clubs in recent years, but most managers have to work their way up.

Solskjaer did so at Molde and Cardiff, and Berbatov will likely have to follow his example if he wants the United job one day.