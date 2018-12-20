Dirk Praises Luka Doncic, Devin Harris Has 'Never Seen Anything Like' His Swag

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Rookie guard Luka Doncic has been every bit as good as advertised, and that fact isn't lost on his Dallas Mavericks teammates.

ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon spoke with several Mavs players for a feature on Doncic, and all of them heaped praise on the 19-year-old from Slovenia.

Future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, who is old enough to be Doncic's father, believes the former EuroLeague star performs well beyond his years: "He just doesn't play like a rookie in big situations."

Veteran guard Devin Harris is impressed as well, especially by the way Doncic carries himself: "His swag—that's a part of who he is. Unmatched for a 19-year-old kid. I've never seen anything like it."

The Atlanta Hawks selected Doncic with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before shipping him to the Mavs for guard Trae Young and a top-five protected 2019 first-round pick.

That deal has paid massive dividends for the Mavs, as Doncic is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Doncic is the best player on a Mavericks team that has exceeded expectations with a 15-14 record after going just 24-58 last season.

Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference and just a half-game out of a playoff spot thanks largely to Doncic's dazzling play.

The Mavericks were one of the NBA's premier franchises for nearly two decades before their recent struggles, but with Doncic at the helm, it may not be long before they find themselves back among the Western Conference's elite teams.