Redskins, Jaguars, Dolphins Have Top Odds for Joe Flacco's Week 1 Team in 2019

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are the early betting favorites to add Joe Flacco in the offseason.

According to OddsShark, Washington is +220 (bet $100 to win $220) to sign Flacco assuming the Baltimore Ravens cut ties with the 33-year-old quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars (+240) trail closely behind. The Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders are tied at +400.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month Flacco's days in Baltimore appear to be numbered.

When Baltimore selected him 32nd overall in the 2018 draft, Lamar Jackson clearly became the team's quarterback of the future. His ascendance has arrived a little earlier than expected. Since replacing Flacco as the starter in the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson has thrown for 731 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while running for 427 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens have little reason to go back to Flacco at this point, and financially, releasing the 11-year veteran is feasible in the offseason. According to Over the Cap, Baltimore would save $18.5 million, with $8 million counting against the salary cap in both 2019 and 2020.

Washington and Jacksonville make sense as landing spots for Flacco.

It's unclear when Alex Smith will play again for the Redskins after breaking his fibula and tibia in the team's Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans. Washington will be in the market for another quarterback ahead of the 2019 season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, benched Blake Bortles earlier this year, indicating the front office and coaching staff may finally have lost confidence in the 26-year-old. Cutting Bortles would be costly, though.

The Jags would save just $4.5 million against $16.5 million in dead money by making Bortles a pre-June 1 cut. Waiting until after June 1 would still mean $11.5 million in dead money in 2019 and $5 million in 2020, with only $9.5 million in cap savings.

The Dolphins are in the same boat as the Ravens. Although Ryan Tannehill is signed through the 2020 season, nobody would be surprised if Miami went in a different direction. Granted, fans may feel a little underwhelmed if the team turns to Flacco as Tannehill's replacement.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden recently spoke highly of Derek Carr, seemingly indicating he intends to stick with Carr next season. However, this is the same franchise that traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, so nothing is out of the question.