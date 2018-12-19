De'Aaron Fox Says He's NBA's Fastest Player over Russell Westbrook, John Wall

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is enjoying a breakout season, and the second-year pro isn't lacking confidence.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Fox made it clear that he believes he is the NBA's fastest player:

After Haynes suggested Fox was "up there" among the fastest players in the league, Fox responded, "I'm not up there. I'm No. 1."

Haynes mentioned Washington Wizards point guard John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder PG Russell Westbrook during the debate. While Fox was complimentary of both players, he didn't back down from his stance.

Sacramento selected Fox with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Kentucky.

The 20-year-old showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie, but he has truly come into his own this season and established himself as one of the top young guards the NBA has to offer.

Fox is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting a respectable 47.7 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from long range.

The Kings are among the NBA's most surprising teams as well with a 16-14 record that has them tied for seventh in the Western Conference.

If Sacramento continues its strong play and reaches the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season, Fox's speed and skill be primary reasons for it.   

