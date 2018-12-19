Watch Cooper Dawson, Kingsley Feinman's Heartwarming Syracuse Announcement

Photo Credit: Cory Fravel/247Sports

Class of 2019 tight end Cooper Dawson announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday morning with a memorable assist from his friend Kingsley Feinman, who has cerebral palsy.

Kevin Bilodeau of Live 5 News provided a look at the announcement:

Dawson, who has an imposing 6'5", 250-pound frame and also has experience as a defensive end, is a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Hanahan High School (S.C.) standout missed the 2018 season while recovering from a knee injury.

Clemson, UCF, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest were among the other notable programs to extend him a scholarship offer before he chose Cuse during the early signing period, per 247Sports.

Although there will be plenty of different styles of commitment over the next three days, few will match the touching nature of Dawson and Feinman's bond on display.